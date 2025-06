PERINTON, N.Y. — Crews had to remove a delivery truck that got stuck in an underpass in Perinton on Monday morning.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 10 a.m. to the underpass on Baird Road near Whitney Road. Our crew saw several patrol cars and a fire truck at the scene.

Crews managed to free the truck just before 11:30 a.m. The road has opened.