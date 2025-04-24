Delta Airlines opens storefront at Paychex Junior Achievement Discovery Center to inspire students

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon to mark the opening of the Delta Airlines storefront at the Paychex Junior Achievement Discovery Center. The center, located inside the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road, offers students the chance to learn about opportunities with the airline.

“Being able to see this – life skills and grow – makes me feel great – because I know they are getting an opportunity to do more and dream,” said Durban Clement, Delta Airlines sales accountant.

Delta Airlines joins 19 other businesses represented at the Discovery Center. The Paychex Junior Achievement Discovery Center, which opened last January, is the first of its kind in New York state.

