‘Democracy is at stake’: Rochester’s Ukrainian community yearns for a seat at peace talk table

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As peace talks between the U.S. and Russia continue, the Ukrainian community in Rochester is voicing concerns over Ukraine’s exclusion from the negotiations.

News10NBC spoke with local Ukrainians who are eager for Ukraine to have a seat at the bargaining table.

Elena Dilai, Board Secretary of ROC Maidan, a nonprofit that ships medical supplies to war-injured Ukrainians, expressed her concerns.

“We hope to see a real win with Ukraine being included in any decision-making,” Dilai said.

Dilai, who immigrated from Ukraine 30 years ago, emphasized the importance of democracy.

“Democracy is at stake. [The] U.S. has always been a country that’s supported all the democracies. So now I question where are we going with this conversation without Ukraine being included?” she asked.

Irene Lyko Smith, Vice President of ROC Maidan, shared her worries about the implications of excluding Ukraine from the peace talks.

“For them to be left out of the negotiations, I think is very short-sighted and very much concerning to me because it’s aligning the U.S. with Russia and Putin, and he’s an evil person,” Smith said.

Smith also expressed concerns for her family still living in Ukraine.

“They do not want to live under Russian occupation. They’ve had their freedom since 1993. And they want it. They want to keep it. They don’t need Russia there. They don’t want Russia there,” she stated.

ROC Maidan remains committed to sending medical supplies to Ukraine as long as needed. Those interested in supporting ROC Maidan, can donate on their website here.

