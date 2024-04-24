Democrat & Chronicle workers end strike without reaching contract deal with Gannett

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The strike at the Democrat & Chronicle has ended after 19 days.

In a statement posted to X, a spokesperson for the Newspaper Guild of Rochester says they are going back to work despite not reaching a deal.

According to the union, the two sides negotiated Wednesday and had a possible agreement, but the union claims Gannett had inserted language that changed the meaning of the contract. They say they’ve lost faith in Gannett’s willingness to bargain in good faith and plan to file complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.

News10NBC has reached out to Gannett corporate for comment, as well as the Democrat & Chronicle executive editor.