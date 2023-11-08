Democratic challenger wins Irondequoit supervisor race by 540 votes

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit town supervisor’s office is getting a new occupant.

Andrae Evans, who ran on the Democratic and Working Families lines, bested Republican incumbent Rory Fitzpatrick.

Rory Fitzpatrick (File photo)

And he did so narrowly by a tally of 6,869-6,329, according to complete but unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Evans is a U.S. Army veteran. Fitzpatrick beat Democrat Joe Morelle Jr. in 2021 by just a few hundred votes.