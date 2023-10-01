Demolition plans for Richford Building put on hold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plans for Rochester’s old and vacant Richford Building are still up in the air after a demolition hearing set for Thursday was adjourned for two weeks.

The delay gives the city time to consider The Richford owner’s proposal for a rehabilitation plan. That plan would redevelop the building into The Richford Lofts. It would be a combination of apartments, office, and retail space.

The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12.