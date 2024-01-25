Watch out for dense fog Thursday morning; Advisory in place through noon

By News10NBC

Dense fog advisory in place for Thursday morning

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for dense fog across the region on your Thursday morning commute. A dense fog advisory will last until noon and visibility will be reduced to 1/4 to 1/2 a mile through 9 a.m.

Moisture from the melting snow is contributing to the fog. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld is in Corn Hill by the Genesee River to explain what to watch out for.