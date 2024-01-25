Watch out for dense fog Thursday morning; Advisory in place through noon

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for dense fog across the region on your Thursday morning commute. A dense fog advisory will last until noon and visibility will be reduced to 1/4 to 1/2 a mile through 9 a.m.

Moisture from the melting snow is contributing to the fog. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld is in Corn Hill by the Genesee River to explain what to watch out for.