Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 10 preview

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Here are the Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Nov. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: ESPN

What’s at stake?

How bad do the Buffalo Bills want to make the playoffs? A win tonight would go a long way in keeping Buffalo in the playoff picture. A loss, and you can practically kiss the playoff hopes goodbye, with the schedule that’s in front of them.

Monday’s game is a perfect setup to get back on track. Buffalo is at home, in primetime, and with an extra day of rest. Weather is also looking solid, so there should be no restraints on play calling or what Josh Allen will be able to do.

Player to watch: Taylor Rapp

With Micah Hyde out of Monday night’s game, Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis could be next on line to play important snaps. Rapp should be viewed as the replacement to Hyde, since Lewis is such a key part of the Bills special teams unit. The Broncos also aren’t afraid to take some deep shots, so safety help will be crucial. Buffalo’s cornerbacks room is already down Christian Benford and Tre White. This is where depth will come in handy.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts (6-3): Bills, 21-14

Mat Mlodzinski (6-3): Bills, 42-17