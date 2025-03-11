Department of Education investigates ‘antisemitic discrimination’ at universities

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Department of Education is investigating 60 universities across the United States for alleged “antisemitic discrimination and harassment.” Cornell University is among those under scrutiny.

The DOE sent letters to each school, asserting that they are failing to protect Jewish students from discrimination. The department claims this inaction violates the Civil Rights Act.

Cornell University recently faced an incident involving antisemitism. In the fall of 2023, Patrick Dai was arrested for posting threats of a mass shooting on an online forum, specifically targeting Jewish people. Dai was sentenced in August to two years in prison.

Some other schools located in New York under investigation include the SUNY Binghamton, SUNY Rockland and SUNY Purchase.

