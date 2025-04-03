Department of Health issues travel advisory Wednesday in New York due to measles outbreak

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York Department of Health (DOH) issued a travel advisory Wednesday due to measles outbreaks. DOH officials advised all New Yorkers to get fully vaccinated before traveling internationally or to any area in the U.S. dealing with an outbreak.

They said the best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The DOH said people should plan to be fully vaccinated against measles at least two weeks before they plan to travel anywhere.

So far, there have been four total cases of measles in New York this year. Three cases were reported in New York City and one in Suffolk County.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, coughing and rashes. To learn more measles and vaccines for it, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.