Department of Labor says $113K recovered for underpaid home healthcare workers

The New York State Department of Labor says it has recovered $113,000 for home healthcare employees whom it says were underpaid.

On Tuesday, the department announced two settlements following investigations into employers underpaying home care aides. It says employees were denied adequate sleep during 24-hour shifts and underpaid for hours worked. Employers are required to pay home care aides 13 hours for each 24-hour shift they are assigned.

The department says it has 50 more investigations into home healthcare workers being underpaid across the state.