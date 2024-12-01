Department of Transportation working to ensure safe roads for fans traveling to Bills vs. 49ers game amid heavy snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on lake effect snow impacting communities in Western New York and North Country Regions.

The Department of Transportation crews are clearing snow to ensure that state roads around the stadium are safe for traveling fans.

On Friday, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and Contiguous Counties. Additional States of Emergency were declared by Erie County and the towns of Brant and Evans.

Lake effect snow is ongoing across southwestern-central Lewis, northern Lewis, western Chautauqua, Jefferson, and southern Erie Counties and will continue through Monday. The heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning, with heavy snow late Sunday night into Monday morning across parts of the Western New York and North Country Regions. These regions should expect snowfall rates of one to four inches per hour in the most intense snow bands.

Additional snow totals of one to two feet are possible in Western New York, with the greatest accumulation over northern Chautauqua and south-central Erie Counties. Two to three feet are possible in the North Country.

Because of poor driving conditions, travel advisories have been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and portions of Erie County.

A ban on empty and tandem commercial vehicles remains in effect on I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390 and State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90.

To assist with traffic safety related to the upcoming Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers game, the DOT is using forces from its North and South Erie residencies, along with out-of-region equipment and forces, to double up on plow beats on the following State Routes in and around the stadium: Route 20, Route 20A, Route 219, Route 5 and Route 179. These intensive operations began Saturday night and will stop around 3 p.m. as fans enter the stadium and resume from the opening kickoff until late in the fourth quarter.

From noon Sunday until midnight, tow trucks will be positioned around the stadium to clear roads quickly. Additional tow crews will be on standby as needed.

The Thruway Authority encourages drivers to download the Thruway mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides drivers direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Drivers can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.