Deportation looms for U of R students as university battles $25M Department of Energy research funding cap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – University of Rochester students and staff from Afghanistan and Cameroon could face deportation starting May 20. They were in the U.S. under a temporary protection program. This news follows the revocation of student visas for students from South Sudan last week.

The University of Rochester is joining a new lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy. The lawsuit aims to stop the department from imposing a cap on funding for “facilities and administrative costs” related to research.

University officials said the Department of Energy funding cap threatens to jeopardize the university’s leadership in fusion, physics, laser technology, and the physical sciences.

The cuts represent about $25 million in annual funding to the university, officials said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI