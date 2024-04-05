Deputies: 13-year-old boy drowns in Ontario County creek

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon, having drowned after falling into a creek.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say that around 2:01 p.m. the boy fell into a creek off Blodgett Road in the town of Gorham and was swept away by the current. He was found a short distance downstream from where he fell in. He was pulled from the creek, and first responders started lifesaving measures. The boy was taken to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the investigation in ongoing, but there is no foul play suspected.

News10NBC reached out to the Marcus Whitman Central School District superintendent. He said the boy was not a student in the district.

Canandaigua Emergency Squad, Middlesex Ambulance and Rushville Ambulance responded to the scene.