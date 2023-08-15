Deputies: Scammer steals $200,000 worth in gold bars recovered in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. — A man from Queens is under arrest after Wyoming County deputies say he had child porn on his phone and scammed an elderly person out of $200,000 worth of gold bars.

Jaspreet Singh, 28, charged with taking $200,000 worth of gold bars from a Orchard Park resident and driving away. Deputies discovered the bars during a traffic stop in Warsaw on July 25.

Deputies say someone posed as a U.S. Marshal and demanded payment in the form of gold bars from the Orchard Park resident to avoid being arrested. Singh is accused of posing as a U.S. Marshal courier and driving to the victim’s home to collect the payment.

Deputies say they stopped Singh’s car on State Route 20A around Toolhouse Road for traffic violations about an hour after he received the gold bars. Deputies say the bars were in a pack pack in the front seat and torn UPS packages addressed to the Orchard Park resident were in the back seat. Singh denied ownership of the bars and was released as authorities investigated.

Investigators worked to determine the source of the gold bars and searched two of Singh’s phones. Deputies say the investigation found multiple videos of child pornography.

Singh was taken into custody in Passaic, New Jersey by the local police. Wyoming County deputies traveled to New Jersey and brought Singh back to face charges. Singh is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16.

After he was processed in Wyoming County Jail, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Singh into custody.

The gold bars will be returned to their owner.

