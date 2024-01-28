Deputies: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in front of Bristol Mountain; students on bus not hurt

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday on Route 64 in front of Bristol Mountain involving three vehicles, including a bus from a local school with several students aboard. None of the students were injured, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that at about 2:30 p.m. Samantha Romanick, 35, of Rochester, was leaving Bristol Mountain when she failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Daniel Norris, 57, of Rushville, who was driving south on Route 64. They collided, and Norris’ vehicle hit the bus, which had just left Bristol Mountain and was headed north.

Romanick was taken by Canandaigua Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for a possible broken pelvis and internal injuries. Deputies reported she was in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Strong, though a call Saturday evening to Strong could not confirm her status. Norris also was taken by Canandaigua Ambulance to Strong for a laceration and other minor injuries. Norris’ passenger Yan Sun, 58, of Pittsford was taken to Strong for possible rib fractures.

Route 64 from County Road 32 to County Road 34 was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated. Firefighters from Naples, Bristol and Honeoye fire departments responded, along with ambulances from Naples, East Bloomfield, Canandaigua and Shortsville. Bristol Ski Patrol/EMS also assisted.

Romanick was charged with failure to yield the right of way.