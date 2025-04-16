Deputies: Another suspect arrested in connection to armed bank robbery in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff deputies have arrested another suspect in connection to the armed robbery that took place at M&T Bank in Sweden on April 7.

Deputies said 60-year-old Michael O’Shea of Rochester was located on April 15 and taken into custody by the MCSO Warrant Unit after new evidence developed.

On April 7, deputies say 49-year-old John Savage entered M&T Bank with a face covering, duffle bag and handgun, ordering everyone to go inside the women’s bathroom. Deputies say Savage then forced the manager to open the safe then stole $452,600, leaving in a Blue Honda Civic.

Shortly after, deputies say someone from the Town of Hamlin called 911 saying the Blue Honda was replacing the license plates with a black SUV. Deputies then were able to find evidence of the robbery, including the money.

Both O’Shea and Savage have been charged with robbery in the first-degree and grand larceny in the second-degree and are being held at the Monroe County Jail.