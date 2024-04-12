Deputies are investigating assault at RIT that may have involved a weapon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is working to learn more about an investigation into an assault that may have involved a weapon at the Rochester Institute of Technology campus.

Details are limited but here’s what we know so far. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called to the campus on Friday, April 5 after an assault happened at an event. There was an altercation and deputies say there was no threat to campus once they arrived.

The sheriff’s office major crimes unit is working with the victim and reviewing security footage.