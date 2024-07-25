Deputies arrest suspect in connection with Brockport Walmart robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with the July 14 Brockport Walmart robbery.

Ethan White, 23, Rochester was arrested in Seneca County at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. White was charged with: Robbery, menacing, petit larceny, reckless driving, and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

White was arraigned in Sweden Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail, where he is being held on a cash bail of $10,000, or $20,000 bond.