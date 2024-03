Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate 16-year-old Shakimah Wilson. Deputies say she voluntarily left her residence on Watchman Court in Chili on Saturday, March 2 at about 10:19 p.m.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and about 130 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. On March 2, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.