Deputies ask for help finding missing 7-year-old boy

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 7-year-old boy last seen leaving the Marshall’s store in Henrietta at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Jahi Dade is described as a black male, about 4-foot-5 and 90 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jacket and black jeans, leaving the store at 720 Jefferson Road.

Any person with information on Jahi’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.