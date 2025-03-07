Deputies ask for help identifying suspect who they say spray painted building at Tesla Service Center

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a person who they say spray painted the building at a Tesla Service Center in Henrietta.

Deputies said the person spray painted the building on Feb. 28 at 9:30p.m. They are asking anyone with information to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #25-038031.

The Sheriff’s Office told News10NBC that they are still investigating the suspects motive.