Deputies: Canadice man provided cocaine to person who died of overdose

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Canadice man faces a drug charge for providing cocaine to someone who died from an overdose, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Hank C. Babcock, 39, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony. The investigation comes from an investigation into an overdose death in January 2024.

The Ontario County Coroner’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.