Deputies: Cement truck driver flees scene of crash in Wayne County

ONTARIO, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a cement truck who they say left the scene of a crash Monday afternoon that injured a woman.

The three-car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 104 and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario.

According to deputies, witnesses at the scene saw the cement truck weave in and out of a turning lane, causing a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

One of the other drivers, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.