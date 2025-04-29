Police: Contractor finds human remains near Lake Road in Webster

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Webster Police reported the human remains found, not Monroe County Sheriff Deputies.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Webster Police say human remains washed ashore and were found near Lake Road in Webster Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a report of a deceased body on the 600 block of Lake Road. They say a local contractor found what was believed to be human remains that washed ashore.

Police say after investigations, they determined it was human remains, with sex and race not identified. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office took the remains and deputies say this is still under investigation.