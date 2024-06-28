Deputies: Couple had many passports, licenses, ID not belonging to them

Two suspects in an identity-theft case were found to have more than 50 driver’s licenses, passports and other personal information for other possible victims, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the documents while conducting a search warrant at their home in Penfield, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kelli C. Race, 41, and Jonathan R. Alvarez, 41, are being held in the Ontario County Jail with no bail. They were arrested at their home Thursday based on a month-long investigation, in which it was discovered that they used a stolen credit card to buy merchandise at the Canandaigua Walmart (in the Town of Hopewell) in late May 2024 and also stole someone’s identity to rent a cottage on Canandaigua Lake in the Town of Gorham, deputies said. While at the cottage, deputies said, they entered into the “owners-only” portion and stole checks, then cashed them locally using the identity of yet another victim. This led to the search warrant at their home.

Race and Alvarez are to appear later in Hopewell and Gorham town courts. The investigation is continuing, deputies say.