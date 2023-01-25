Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts

Yesterday Berkeley Breane showed you a video of a Kia being stolen. It took the thief 62 seconds from when he smashed the window to when he drove off. RPD says they’ve had 169 cars stolen this year and 116 were Kias and Hyundais.The stolen car stopped by the sheriff’s office today was a Kia.

The sheriff’s office says it was good police work. The car was stolen in the city and the deputy spotted it in Rush.

Major Jeff Wagner, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: “This particular case deputy Boyle was on routine patrol and observed this suspicious vehicle operating with indications that it may have been a stolen vehicle.”

Breane: “One of the things they noticed is that one of the windows was smashed out?”

Wagner: “Yes.”

Breane: “How as a law enforcement agency do you handle the volume of cars getting stolen?”

Wagner: “Again, we’re aware of the trend and we’re noticing the trend and we are stepping up our investigative efforts.”

The teenagers arrested for being in the stolen car got tickets because of their ages. They were all 14 and 15-years-old.

Major Wagner weighs in on that at 5 p.m. and he’s going to share something he’d like you to do. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said:

“MCSO is proud of the proactive policing our deputies perform and their coordination of efforts to address the ongoing scourge of stolen vehicles in Monroe County. We remain committed to the safety of our community and will continue to do everything we can to address this unacceptable pattern of vehicle thefts.”