Deputies: Geneva man veers off the road, hits telephone poll, rolls car in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Geneva man was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a rollover crash on State Route 245, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the crash happened in the Town of Gorham on Saturday morning when 34-year-old Seth D. Labombard veered off the road from the right-hand lane hitting a telephone pole and rolling his car.

The damage of the crash closed State Route 245 for around five hours.

Labombard was brought to Thomas Hospital for minor injuries. He was given traffic tickets for driving while intoxicated, unregistered moto vehicle, un-inspected moto vehicle, failure to keep right, and unsafe changing between lanes.

Officials say Labombard will be in Gorham Town Court at a later date for those charges.