Deputies: ‘Ghost gun’ found during traffic stop in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces weapon charges after being found with a “ghost gun” during a traffic stop Monday in Gates, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a 2007 Honda Accord in the area of Route 390 at Chili Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. Monday. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver — Tamareion J. Roundtree, 19 — appeared nervous and tried to hide a black bag between his feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they determined that his New York driver’s license was suspended and detained him; in the bag they found a black handgun with a 3D printed frame, a metal slide with no serial numbers, and a loaded magazine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Roundtree does not have a valid New York pistol permit. deputies say.

Roundtree was charged with second- and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Gates Town Court and released on his own recognizance.