Deputies: Henrietta restaurant employees tied up and robbed at gunpoint

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects after two employees of a Henrietta restaurant were tied up and robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect wore a ski mask and stole money from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on Jefferson Road before running away.

According to investigators, the suspect jumped over a fence around 1 a.m. and waited in an outdoor area near the kitchen door for several hours for an employee to take out the trash. Once the employee walked through the door, the suspect forced the employee back into the building. Deputies say that, inside the building, the suspect held two employees at gunpoint, tied their hands, and stole money from the business.

Deputies are using K-9s to help track the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.