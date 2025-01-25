Deputies in Wayne County rescue man from car sinking into pond

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – On Friday morning Wayne County Sheriff Deputies rescued a man from a car that was sinking in a pond on Gansz Road in the Town of Galen.

Deputies say the 66-year-old driver, John Valder, from Junius, couldn’t get out of the car that was starting to fill with water. They used a safety throw rope to help him out of the car and onto the embankment.

Valder said he was driving northbound on Gansz Road when he lost control of the car and went off the road into the pond.

Valder was evaluated at the scene and taken to the hospital as a precaution.