Deputies: Inmate charged with 358 counts of criminal contempt after making repeated calls from jail

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he made multiple calls while incarcerated to a person who is the protected party of an order of protection.

Deputies said an investigation revealed that Laron Cheeks made 358 separate phone calls to said person between December 2024 and February 2025 while he was an inmate at Ontario County Jail.

These phone calls violated the order of protection the person had set against Cheeks.

Cheeks was charged with 358 counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and was arraigned before the Centralized Arraignment Part and committed to Ontario County Jail.

His bail is set to $1,000 cash bail, $2,500 insurance company bail bond, or a $5,000 partially secured appearance bond.

Deputies said he will appear in Hopewell Town Court at at later date for further proceedings.