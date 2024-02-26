Deputies investigate gunfire in Village of Bloomfield Saturday

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — Deputies in Ontario County are investigating after they say shots were fired on Main Street in the Village of Bloomfield Saturday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. and the sheriff’s office says there were people walking in the area at the time. Thankfully, no one was hit.

Deputies also say it does not appear anyone was targeted specifically. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at this number: 585-394-4560.