Deputies investigate gunpoint robbery at McDonald’s in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the McDonald’s on South Winton Road in Henrietta was robbed at gunpoint just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say a dark colored car pulled up to the drive-thru like they were going to order food. Then, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and demanded the McDonald’s employee give them money from the register.

The sheriff’s office says the driver took off and was last seen driving on South Winton Road towards the expressway. No injuries were reported and deputies are still investigating.

This is the latest in a string of armed robberies around the Rochester area. On Friday, the Mount Hope McDonalds was robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru as well.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s robbery or any other robberies is asked to call 911 and speak with a deputy.