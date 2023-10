CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a smoke shop on Buffalo Road in Chili.

New10NBC’s photojournalist saw the front left window smashed at Puffs Smoke Shop. Deputies responded after the store’s burglary alarm went off just past midnight on Monday.

Deputies say they set up a perimeter but were unable to find any suspects. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.