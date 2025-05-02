Deputies investigating string of jet ski thefts on Conesus Lake

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CONESUS, N.Y. – A series of jet ski thefts have been reported around Conesus Lake, with four stolen in the past week.

Tom O’Neil, who owns a house on the lake, was one of four people to report stolen watercraft to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. He called 911 immediately after noticing the theft of his brand new jet ski.

Livingston County Sheriff Dougherty said he thinks these thefts are connected.

“This is a location all very similar, all at the north end of the lake and right around the same timeframe. So I do believe all four are going to be the same suspects.”

Authorities are searching for a black Dodge pickup and a silver or gray SUV in connection with the thefts. Sheriff Dougherty encouraged residents to secure their equipment near the lake.

“I’ll definitely be taking extra precautions. I’ve already put up additional cameras,” O’Neil said. “Talking to my kids as well making sure the cars are always locked. Just making sure that we don’t leave anything out to be stolen.”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with regional departments to locate the suspects and recover the missing watercraft. They are seeking any footage the public might have near the lake. Sheriff Dougherty said they believe at least three suspects used Exit 10 at Avon to get on 390 going north.

