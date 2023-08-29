Deputies investigating ‘swatting’ call in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Law enforcement in Genesee County were investigating a swatting incident Monday night.

Genesee County deputies say Monroe County dispatchers got a call about a potential murder-suicide on County Line Road. They say a caller told dispatchers someone shot their girlfriend and was in a house with a gun. But when deputies responded to County Line Road in Darien, they found an empty field.

The person who made the call could face charges for filing a false report and falsely reporting an incident.