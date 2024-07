ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Deputies say a man in the Monroe County Jail was caught hiding contraband in his walker.

Found were 66 squares of paper laced with a “synthetic substance” along with some loose tobacco and the fingers of cut latex gloves used to conceal the items within his medically approved walker.

Tshombe Harris, 43, is to be arraigned Monday with promoting prison contraband. He was in jail already on a gun charge.