MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff Deputies are looking for Matthew Buffum, a 51-year-old man last seen leaving his home in Penfield Tuesday night.

Deputies describe Buffum as 6’5″ tall, weighing 220lbs. They also say he was driving a white Infiniti QX60 and wearing a blue checkered button-up shirt with a gray vest over it.

Buffum is believed to not be in any danger, deputies say. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.