Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to find a 61-year-old man from Hamlin.

John W. Podgers is described as 5-foot-5 and approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say he was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans and was last seen leaving his residence at 7 a.m. April 25 in a blue 2021 Ford F250 with a New York license plate 10350AJ.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.