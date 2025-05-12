Deputies looking for missing 14-year-old from Penfield

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff deputies are looking for 14-year-old Alaysia Brown of Penfield.

Deputies say Brown was last seen on May 10 and was in contact with people through text on May 11 at around 8 p.m. They describe Brown as 5’6″ tall, weighing 230 pounds and that she usually wears a black hoodie and sweats.

There is no evidence that shows Brown is in any danger, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.