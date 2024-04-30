Deputies looking for missing Ontario County man

MANCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who left his home and didn’t return.

Dana Hale, 54, was last seen around noon Saturday leaving his home on Howard Street in the Village of Manchester. Hale said he was going to run an errand and has not returned.

He is described as 5’9″, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both shoulders, a red birthmark on his left elbow, and chicken mark scars on his face. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, glasses, and possibly a baseball cap.

Hanna had left in a 2014 F-250 Supercab gray pickup truck with the license plate 15252NC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-394-4560.