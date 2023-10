PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help looking for a Penfield teen.

Michael Snook Jr., 16, was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday leaving his Pond Valley Circle home on foot.

He is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say they don’t think he is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.