MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies are attempting to locate 17-year-old Abigale West of Penfield. She was last seen at 6:50 a.m. Friday, March 8, leaving her residence on Smith Road.

Abigale is described as 5-foot-1 and about 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.