Deputies: Lyons man interfered with cannabis investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Lyons man was arrested after allegedly interfering with police and state cannabis management officials as they conducted an investigation in the Town of Ontario.

Wayne County deputies say David A. Tulley, 42, drove a vehicle through an area closed off by police tape, entered a structure the officers were investigating, and locked himself in the structure with the officers to interfere with the investigation.

Tulley was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. He was given an appearance ticket and is to appear later in Ontario Town Court.

Tulley owns a cannabis consultant business with multiple locations in the Finger Lakes region.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management and New York Department of Taxation and Finance investigated, with the help of Wayne County deputies.