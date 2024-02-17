Deputies: Lyons man tried to have contact with minor

Deputies: Man sent indecent material to minor

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is facing charges after deputies say he tried to have contact with a minor.

They say Nicolas Rosario, 29, of Lyons, also sent naked pictures of a woman to the 15-year-old last September

Rosario was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.