Deputies: Man arrested after being accused of stealing massive wheel loader in December

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested 46-year-old David Tallman of Henrietta after being accused of stealing a wheel loader in December of 2024.

On Dec. 1, 2024, MCSO Deputies responded to a larceny report in a parking lot on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, in which a 2000 case 721c wheel loader valued at $60,000, according to deputies.

Deputies said that on Dec. 3, 2024, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen loader in the Town of Groveland.

After evidence was collected and surveillance video was viewed by MCSO technicians, Deputies said they were able to identify Tallman as a suspect.

On Wednesday morning, Deputies said they were able to locate Tallman in Henrietta.

Although Deputies said Tallman gave them a false name, Deputies still took him into custody and transported him to MCSO’s B Zone substation for questioning.

Tallman has been charged with grand larceny in the second-degree and false personation.

Tallman was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and released to pretrial supervision.