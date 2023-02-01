Deputies: Man arrested for drunk driving crash in Bergen that left one injured

BERGEN, N.Y. — Deputies are investigating two crashes around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night in Genesee County that happened in the same spot. They say one of them was caused by a drunk driver.

Both crashes happened on Townline Road in Bergen. Deputies say 41-year-old Jason Cone of Byron was driving drunk and rear-ended two cars in front of him near a railroad crossing.

A 39-year-old Rochester man in one of the cars hit was taken to Strong Hospital. He’s expected to survive.

Cone is charged with DWI. State police also responded to another crash right in that same area around the same time. We’re still waiting for information from troopers on what happened.