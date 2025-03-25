Deputies: Man arrested in connection to robbery on Lehigh Station Road in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a robbery that took place Monday in the Town of Henrietta.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Lehigh Station Monday night for an unknown cause, with the 911 call mentioning a gun and some yelling in the background before the line was disconnected.

After arriving to the home, deputies said the 17-year-old victim who made the 911 call left the house and approached deputies.

Investigations revealed that the victim was visiting the 20-year-old suspect, Douglas Mealing and left the house following a verbal argument, according to deputies. They also said as she walked away, Mealing forcibly took her phone and the victim followed him back into the house, Mealing allegedly making a threat to the victim with a handgun.

Deputies said they were able to get them to leave the house without further incident three hours after the initial call Monday.

Mealing was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $1,000 cash, or $2,000 bond.

He has been charged robbery in the first-degree and grand larceny in the fourth-degree.