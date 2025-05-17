Deputies: Man assaulted deputy, damaged equipment at hospital in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man faced charges after allegedly assaulting an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy at F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Deputies said Robert Bergman also damaged hospital equipment while resisting arrest. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said Bergman threatened violence toward those around him, including deputies and hospital staff.

He was charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration.

